13:21
USD 84.64
EUR 99.27
RUB 1.14
English

Smuggling of over 1,000 heads of livestock into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Illegal import of 1,266 heads of farm animals and other goods has been prevented at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Trucks were detained at Ak-Tilek accounting point. They transported farm animals — 272 heads of large cattle, 910 — small cattle, 22 tons of bran, barley, pipes, 9 tons of mineral wool boards and a mobile bathhouse.

An attempt to smuggle 69 horses, 15 heads of large cattle, 15 tons of chicken eggs, two cars and hygiene products was prevented at Chaldybar accounting point.

Trucks carrying two tons of tea and fats of animal origin, as well as groupage cargo, were detained at Ak-Zhol accounting point.

«All importers did not have permits for the import of goods. The materials of violations were handed over to the mobile group for taking further measures in accordance with the legislation,» the State Tax Service reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/205084/
views: 81
Print
Related
Smuggling of medicines worth 2.6 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of cigarettes for 1.6 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Ex-deputy head of SCNS Duishenbek Chotkaraev placed under house arrest
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan, Russian Customs prevent heroin smuggling into Netherlands
Smuggling of goods for 800,000 soms prevented in Batken region
Smuggling of food products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Smuggling of fuels and lubricants to Tajikistan continues in Batken region
Illegal transportation of rare deer from Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of lemons, tangerines into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of fuels and lubricants into Tajikistan continues in Batken
Popular
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district
Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show
25 August, Wednesday
13:02
Refugees from Afghanistan hold another rally at UN building in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold another rally at UN buil...
12:48
Smuggling of over 1,000 heads of livestock into Kyrgyzstan prevented
12:26
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 213.1 million people globally
12:13
Reality show about tourism to be filmed in Kyrgyzstan for French TV company
11:17
Temir Sariev's supporters continue rally near Bishkek City Court