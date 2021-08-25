Smuggling of over 1,000 heads of livestock into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Illegal import of 1,266 heads of farm animals and other goods has been prevented at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Trucks were detained at Ak-Tilek accounting point. They transported farm animals — 272 heads of large cattle, 910 — small cattle, 22 tons of bran, barley, pipes, 9 tons of mineral wool boards and a mobile bathhouse.

An attempt to smuggle 69 horses, 15 heads of large cattle, 15 tons of chicken eggs, two cars and hygiene products was prevented at Chaldybar accounting point.

Trucks carrying two tons of tea and fats of animal origin, as well as groupage cargo, were detained at Ak-Zhol accounting point.

«All importers did not have permits for the import of goods. The materials of violations were handed over to the mobile group for taking further measures in accordance with the legislation,» the State Tax Service reported.