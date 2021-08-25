Eight departments to have right to inspect business in Kyrgyzstan (list)

It is proposed to approve a single list of authorized bodies entitled to conduct inspections of business entities. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan submitted amendments to the relevant bill for public discussion.

The ministry notes that a list of regulatory bodies was previously approved. But in connection with changes in the structure of the Government, the functions of control and supervision of state regulatory bodies were transferred to state executive bodies. Therefore, it became necessary to create a new list.

In addition, a rule is established, according to which authorized bodies entitled to conduct inspections of business entities must combine strategic plans, as well as annual or quarterly plans of inspections. They will act as one designated entity for business inspections.

The following government departments will get the right to conduct inspections of business: