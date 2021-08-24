Situation in Afghanistan: Human rights defenders warn of humanitarian disaster

Representatives of Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Center asked the authorities to develop a strategy to prevent a humanitarian disaster associated with the events in Afghanistan.

According to them, the situation in this country requires more attention to the protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms. Human rights activists believe that it is necessary to create inclusive dialogue platforms for citizens’ access to information.

Representatives of human rights organizations in Kyrgyzstan will assist in the implementation of the declaration of dialogue of women-leaders in Central Asia.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated after the announcement of the withdrawal of American troops in the spring of 2021. The radical Taliban movement launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and established control over the entire territory of the country on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani left the country.