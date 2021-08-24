Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalysts and residues of precious metals

A temporary ban was imposed in Kyrgyzstan on the export of used automotive catalysts, slag, ash and residues of precious metals contained in catalysts. The decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

The decision to impose the temporary ban is aimed at protecting human life and health, the environment, animals and plants by reducing air pollution from vehicle exhaust emissions.

The Customs and Border Services were instructed to take the necessary measures aimed at curbing the illegal export of these goods.