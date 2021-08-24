11:15
USD 84.58
EUR 99.22
RUB 1.14
English

199 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,347 in total

At least 199 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 96 people got infected in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh city, 45 — in Chui region, 1 — in Osh region, 5 — in Talas region, 9 — in Naryn region, 29 — Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 8 — in Batken region.

In total, 174,347 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/204908/
views: 102
Print
Related
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,276 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 444 - in serious condition
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,534 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 489 - in serious condition
228 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,148 in total
12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
24 August, Tuesday
10:58
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyr...
10:53
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:44
3,276 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 444 - in serious condition
10:39
199 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,347 in total
10:31
New Public Service Center opened in Jalal-Abad region
23 August, Monday
18:53
CSTO meeting: Sadyr Japarov announces need to consolidate efforts