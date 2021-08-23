60 families move into new houses in Maksat village, Batken region

At least 60 families have moved into new houses in Maksat village, Leilek district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, and by the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence, it is planned to complete construction and commission 140 more new houses for victims of the conflict at the border. Press service of the administration of the region reported.

Along with Maksat village, construction of new houses for the affected residents of Arka, International and Sada village reportedly continues. In total, 100 houses were set on fire during the border conflict in Leilek district, 60 of them were completely rebuilt and commissioned.

In addition, attention is paid to the infrastructure of border villages, as well as the implementation of local initiatives. The new houses are built from SIP panels, they are commissioned quickly and without much time spent.

The quality of the houses corresponds to the climatic conditions of Batken region. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 700 million soms for the restoration of the affected villages.

At least 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the last border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict area.