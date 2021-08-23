13:42
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

3,534 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 489 - in serious condition

At least 3,534 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 2,159 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,375, including 113 people are in an extremely serious condition, 376— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 885 people (64.3 percent) — is assessed as moderate, one patient in satisfactory condition is registered.

At least 394 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 165 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 5, in Chui region — 64, in Osh region — 20, in Talas region —11, in Naryn region — 4, in Issyk-Kul region —77, in Jalal-Abad region — 23, in Batken region —25.

In total, 166,702 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/204784/
views: 112
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
228 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,148 in total
12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,918 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 539 - in serious condition
248 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 173,676 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 209.9 million people globally
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
23 August, Monday
13:27
Aisuluu Tynybekova to participate in 2024 Olympics Aisuluu Tynybekova to participate in 2024 Olympics
13:11
12 more compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan
13:01
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
12:44
Sadyr Japarov about preparations for 2024 Olympics in Paris: State will help
12:32
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours