13:42
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

228 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,148 in total

At least 228 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 152 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 27 — in Chui region, 9 — in Talas region, 3 — in Naryn region, 26 — Issyk-Kul region, 8 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Batken region.

In total, 174,148 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/204781/
views: 138
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,534 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 489 - in serious condition
12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,918 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 539 - in serious condition
248 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 173,676 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 209.9 million people globally
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
23 August, Monday
13:27
Aisuluu Tynybekova to participate in 2024 Olympics Aisuluu Tynybekova to participate in 2024 Olympics
13:11
12 more compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan
13:01
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
12:44
Sadyr Japarov about preparations for 2024 Olympics in Paris: State will help
12:32
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours