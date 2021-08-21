President Sadyr Japarov visits Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan

As part of a working trip to Issyk-Kul region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited a garment factory in Tyup district, which provides jobs for 200 residents. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state got acquainted with working conditions, arrangement of workplaces and the state of production equipment.

The enterprise in Tyup village is a branch of Salkyn LLC, the largest factory for production of cotton products in Kyrgyzstan. It produces fabrics, knitwear, hosiery and other products.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that earlier the money of the Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund was not used in a targeted way, there was corruption at various levels of distribution, as a result, many good regional projects remained unimplemented. He noted that all the money of the fund will be transparently distributed to support the initiatives of entrepreneurs in the regions.

Local residents raised issues of supplying drinking water to settlements, transformation of land plots, increasing the amount of state allowances, as well as construction of social and educational facilities — schools and kindergartens.