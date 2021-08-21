13:59
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

President Sadyr Japarov visits Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan

As part of a working trip to Issyk-Kul region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited a garment factory in Tyup district, which provides jobs for 200 residents. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state got acquainted with working conditions, arrangement of workplaces and the state of production equipment.

The enterprise in Tyup village is a branch of Salkyn LLC, the largest factory for production of cotton products in Kyrgyzstan. It produces fabrics, knitwear, hosiery and other products.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that earlier the money of the Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund was not used in a targeted way, there was corruption at various levels of distribution, as a result, many good regional projects remained unimplemented. He noted that all the money of the fund will be transparently distributed to support the initiatives of entrepreneurs in the regions.

Local residents raised issues of supplying drinking water to settlements, transformation of land plots, increasing the amount of state allowances, as well as construction of social and educational facilities — schools and kindergartens.
link: https://24.kg/english/204703/
views: 39
Print
Related
Kimonos for countries - participants of the Olympic Games created
Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi
Kyrgyzstan's pharmacists can become world-class specialists
Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study at Japanese university
Japanese company raises over 900,000 soms for purchase of PPE for Kyrgyzstan
Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Shigeki Maeda congratulates citizens on Nooruz
President Japarov invites Japan DX company to invest in Kyrgyzstan
Makiko Uehara and Aya Murakami: Japanese and Kyrgyz are similar in appearance
Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan
WHO assesses danger of new coronavirus strain in Japan
Popular
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek
Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated
Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
21 August, Saturday
13:56
Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monuments to outstanding people of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monuments to outstanding...
13:51
President Sadyr Japarov visits Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan
12:53
Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show
12:35
Kyrgyzstan participates in creation of Eurasian commodity distribution system
11:37
Osh region to host President's Cup Equestrian Games