Armenia supports creation of Eurasian insurance organization

«We support creation of a Eurasian insurance company, which will increase the volume of insurance support by creating additional insurance capacity,» the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

According to him, during the pandemic, the EAEU countries created «green corridors» for the transportation of important goods, which made it possible to avoid a shortage of important goods and serious disruptions in mutual trade. Work is underway to prepare a roadmap for formation of a common market for organic agricultural products.

«The measures provided for in this document will contribute to the development of the agro-industrial complex of the EAEU. The next stage is to increase the competitiveness of goods in the domestic and foreign markets. In this matter, it is important to prepare insurance support for the export of goods within the EAEU and to the markets of third countries,» Nikol Pashinyan said.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Armenia noted the importance of developing common principles in the regulation of the transport industry, as well as work on creation of a single oil and gas market.