Sadyr Japarov names most relevant areas of EAEU work

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov named the most relevant areas of Union’s work at a meeting with the Heads of Government of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov met with the Heads of Government of the EAEU before the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format. According to him, the countries of the Union are united not only by adjacent borders, but also by bonds of friendship, the experience of centuries-old coexistence, the unity of economic, political, environmental and demographic interests.

«It is noteworthy that today’s meeting is taking place before the upcoming 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence. I am convinced that the results of the council’s meeting, taking place these days, will contribute to the further development of cooperation within the EAEU, increasing the efficiency of its activities. I want to assure that the Kyrgyz Republic, attaching exceptional importance to the deepening of all-round cooperation between our states, will continue to contribute to the further development of integration processes in the Union space,» the President said.

According to him, last year, everyone faced the pandemic of coronavirus infection that was unexpected for the whole world, the consequences of which left an indelible imprint on the social and economic way of life of the whole society and a decrease in economic activity. At the same time, all the EAEU countries provided the maximum possible support to each other in terms of humanitarian aid, organization of «green corridors», an active switch to the digital plane.

«Our union turned seven years old this year. During this time, we managed to achieve a lot and go through a lot of trials. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has weakened the macroeconomic prospects of not only Kyrgyzstan, but also other EAEU states. It led to a decrease in economic activity, a slowdown in economic growth and mutual trade between our countries,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He focused on issues that remain very important for all member states of the Union.

In particular, the head of state drew attention to the need to develop agreed decisions to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection. As one of the effective directions, it is proposed, together with the existing development institutions, to consider the possibility of financing the production of vaccines in the EAEU countries.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov pointed out the need to continue the phased and high-quality implementation of the action plan for implementation of the Strategic Directions for Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025. This, in his opinion, will allow completing the formation of a common market for goods, services, capital and labor, increasing the efficiency of regulation of the common EAEU market, moving to a qualitatively higher level of customs regulation and administration, as well as creating a digital space for the Union.

The President also drew attention to the importance of work on development of targeted joint development programs in priority sectors of the economy.

He believes that it should be in conjunction with the creation of universal and flexible instruments to support economic sectors from the Eurasian Development Bank, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, as well as other international financial institutions.

Sadyr Japarov noted that during the period of the EAEU operation, positive goals have been achieved, aimed at creating common markets and deepening Eurasian integration. These include signing of an agreement on retirement benefits, the launch of the Work without Borders and Travel without COVID-19 projects, as well as the adoption of the document «Main directions of the EAEU industrial policy until 2025», thanks to which the key priorities of industrial cooperation, taking into account both emerging trends and standards in world industrial production, were updated and adjusted.

He stressed the need to increase the potential of each member state of the Union, create production chains and build up export potential.

The Heads of Government of the EAEU expressed their readiness to strengthen interaction on further development of integration processes, to build up trade and economic cooperation, to continue active interaction on a number of other pressing issues within the Union.