Cabinet Chairman: EAEU countries still face barriers to trade

«Despite the steps taken, we still face obstacles in the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor that are unacceptable for a single economic space,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said today at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

He reminded that the heads of the EAEU have repeatedly noted the need to strengthen the role of the Eurasian Economic Commission in removing obstacles in the domestic market. Therefore, the Head of the Cabinet drew the EEC’s attention to the change in its functional role.

«The recent tendency to reduce the role of the commission in identifying obstacles and removing barriers is not in favor of Eurasian integration. I express hope for the achievement of the Union’s goals of free movement of goods, services, capital and labor resources in the EAEU,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/204586/
views: 74
