Ulukbek Maripov: EAEU countries can overcome crisis through joint efforts only

«The member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be able to overcome the emerging new challenges through joint efforts and mutual support,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said at a narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, today’s meeting of the Heads of Government of the EAEU is taking place against the backdrop of growing threats in the field of regional security. The world community is watching with concern the rapid development of events in neighboring Afghanistan. The events taking place may have an impact on the security situation in Central Asia.

«Various natural disasters recently have become more frequent in many parts of the world, including in the EAEU states. The difficult epidemiological situation with COVID-19 persists, despite some periodic stabilization and widespread vaccination of the population in our countries. At the same time, I am convinced that our union together, through joint efforts and mutual support will be able to overcome the emerging new challenges,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He expressed confidence that the decisions made would give a good impetus to integration in the Union.

Meeting in an expanded format with participation of observer states will take place tomorrow. There are more than 20 issues on the agenda.