Mikhail Mishustin and Askar Mamin arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Participants of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council continue to arrive in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrived at the Issyk-Kul Airport in Tamchi village.

Earlier, the Prime Ministers of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the Head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, also arrived in the country.

Regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata from August 19 to August 20,2021, where a number of topical issues within the framework of the integration association will be considered.

The EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz will also participate in the meeting as observers (in online format).