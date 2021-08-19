18:24
USD 84.60
EUR 99.15
RUB 1.15
English

EAEU countries should be motivated to create Eurasian companies

«Large-scale projects based on commercial interest should play a major role in development of the EAEU economy,» Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at the Kyrgyz-Russian Business Forum.

According to him, the EEC proposes to work out new motivation tools for creation of joint ventures — Eurasian transnational companies. This is the commission’s participation in financing of cooperation projects by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), use of the resources of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD), as well as the mechanism of interstate programs and projects.

The positive dynamics of the economy of the Eurasian Economic Union was noted this year. In the first half of the year, the volume of industrial production increased by 4.4 percent, and in the processing industry — by 6.5 percent. Consumer demand in the Union increased by more than 9 percent, the number of unemployed decreased by half.

Mutual trade in goods showed an increase of 31.9 percent.

«The Commission sees the need to create conditions for the joint entry of Eurasian business into foreign markets. In the first half of 2021, foreign trade grew by 24.5 percent, but this is not enough. The volume of the EAEU’s foreign trade is still about 2 percent of the global one,» Mikhail Myasnikovich concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/204494/
views: 124
Print
Related
Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan calls on to abandon dollar within EAEU
Akylbek Japarov against border guards between EAEU countries
EAEU distributes quotas for meat products and milk whey for 2022
EAEU to develop interstate meat quality standards
Changes in EAEU migration policy could affect Kyrgyzstanis
Agreement on free trade zone between EAEU and Serbia comes into force
EAEU to create new standards for food products
EAEU citizens to enter Russia with Travel without COVID app from July 1
EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
19 August, Thursday
18:12
Second participant of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council arrives in Kyrgyzstan Second participant of Eurasian Intergovernmental Counci...
17:57
Ex-president Askar Akaev tells who brought him to Bishkek and why
17:20
COVID-19: Vaccination centers to be opened at universities of Kyrgyzstan
16:59
EAEU countries should be motivated to create Eurasian companies
16:47
Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan calls on to abandon dollar within EAEU