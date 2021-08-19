Three new coronavirus vaccination centers opened in Bishkek

Temporary vaccination centers are working at two Public Service Centers, as well as at the branch of Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise (Bishkek Post Office branch). Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The vaccination centers were opened at Public Service Center-3 (Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard, 4), Public Service Center-4 (Zhibek Zholu Avenue, 381) and the Bishkek Post Office (Chui Avenue, 96).

A vaccination center has also been opened at the Public Service Center on Salikhov Street, 33/1 in Batken region.

Anyone can get vaccinated at these centers. It is important to have passport with you.

Vaccination is carried out in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and it is free of charge.