COVID-19: Kyrgyz airlines resume flights

After almost a two-year hiatus due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Kyrgyz airlines received permission to resume air transportation, including passenger one. Avia Traffic Company confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters of the Russian Federation on prevention of the import and spread of a new coronavirus infection on the territory of the Russian Federation, based on which it was decided to increase the number of regular flights to Kyrgyzstan on Moscow-Bishkek routes from three to seven flights a week, from Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Grozny to Bishkek with a frequency of one flight per week on each route, Avia Traffic Company announces a partial resumption of regular flights to the Russian Federation,» its spokesperson said.

According to the company, starting from August 27, 2021, regular flights will resume in the following directions:

• Bishkek — Moscow — Bishkek, from August 27, daily except Tuesday;

• Bishkek — Novosibirsk — Bishkek, from August 27 on Fridays;

• Bishkek — Kazan — Bishkek, from August 30 on Mondays;

• Bishkek — Grozny — Bishkek, from August 31 on Tuesdays;

• Bishkek — Krasnoyarsk — Bishkek, from August 31 on Tuesdays;

• Bishkek — Irkutsk — Bishkek, from September 2 on Thursdays.

«The cost of air tickets of our airline for regular flights will be from 7,000 to 35,250 soms, depending on the direction,» Avia Traffic Company said.

Air tickets for regular flights can be purchased at all air ticket offices in Bishkek and Osh, at the airline’s offices and on the website www.aero.kg.

For enquiries, please call: +996312544788, +996559700 117.