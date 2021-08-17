COVID-19: Russia increases number of flights to Kyrgyzstan

Russia will increase the number of flights to Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Cyprus from August 27. The Operational Headquarters for monitoring the situation with the coronavirus reported.

It is known that it will be possible to arrive in Kyrgyzstan by Moscow — Bishkek flight from the end of the summer. This flight will be operated seven days a week (it was operated three times a week earlier).

It will be possible to fly to Bishkek and Osh from Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Grozny with a frequency of one flight per week on each route.

Most international flights in many countries of the world have been canceled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.