Citizen of Kyrgyzstan killed in Moscow

The Investigative Committee of Russia detained a suspect in the murder of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in Mytishchi near Moscow. Vechernyaya Moskva newspaper reports.

According to it, the crime was committed on the night of August 6. The accused attacked the girl and tried to take her bag away.

She resisted, then the attacker took out a knife and stabbed her nine times in the back. She died on the spot from wounds.

The attacker is a 46-year-old man, who pleaded guilty.

A criminal case was opened against the detainee under the article «Murder».

According to the newspaper, the 19-year-old Kyrgyz girl arrived in Russia in 2020. On the day of the tragedy, she was returning home from English language courses.
