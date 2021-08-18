10:09
269 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,937 in total

At least 269 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 114 people got infected in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh city, 73 — in Chui region, 14 — in Osh region, 15 — in Talas region, 7 — in Naryn region, 27 — Issyk-Kul region, 15 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 172,937 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
