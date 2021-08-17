Kyrgyzstan and China discuss cooperation in combating COVID-19

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen met with the Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova. The diplomatic mission reported.

The parties talked about the Chinese-Kyrgyz cooperation in the cultural and educational sphere, as well as interaction of the two countries in the joint fight against coronavirus.

Du Dewen congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the upcoming 30th anniversary of the republic’s independence. She appreciated the achievements of cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan in the field of education, stressing that the Chinese side annually allocates a certain number of scholarship quotas for training of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at universities in the PRC.

Zhyldyz Bakashova thanked China for the anti-epidemic assistance, especially for the provided vaccines against COVID-19.