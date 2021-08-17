Cholpon-Ata to host next meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata from August 19 to August 20, 2021. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Prime Ministers of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, Russia Mikhail Mishustin and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich will attend the event. The Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz will participate in the meeting as observers in online format.

«The meeting of the Intergovernmental Council will be held in narrow and expanded formats. The Heads of Government will consider issues of insurance support for mutual and foreign trade of the EAEU countries, convergence of unilateral non-tariff measures established for the export of goods, as well as export customs duties. In addition, issues of creation of a Eurasian regional organization for accreditation in the field of conformity assessment and a number of other topical issues on the agenda will be considered,» the statement says.