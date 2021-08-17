COVID-19: Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan about new wave of virus

The next rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection depends on the citizens themselves. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Ministry of Health is always ready. «If 70 percent of citizens are vaccinated, then there will be no fourth wave. Unfortunately, many people in the provinces do not understand the role of vaccination. We are trying to persuade them,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

According to official statistics, 281,500 people have been fully vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan to date. At least 597,700 were vaccinated with the first dose.

For the herd immunity to form, it is necessary to vaccinate at least 70 percent of citizens included in the target group that is 2.4 million people.

The peak of the third wave has been passed. At least 341 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the republic over the past day, six people have died.