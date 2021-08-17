15:40
Dyikan market returned to state in Kyrgyzstan

Dyikan market was fully returned to the state. The Chairman of the State Property Management Fund Mirlan Bakirov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, litigation between the State Property Management Fund and SPAB JSC on the market have lasted for several years. As a result, the Supreme Court made a final decision on the return of 2.96 hectares of land and market assets to state ownership. The market has been renamed into Sary-Ozon.

«The inventory procedure is underway. All payments as a result of work of this facility will go to the state budget,» Mirlan Bakirov said.

At the same time, he noted that there are still legal proceedings on objects that had been illegally privatized.
