14:08
USD 84.74
EUR 99.87
RUB 1.15
English

COVID-19: Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about revaccination

Revaccination against coronavirus is possible 8-12 months after getting vaccinated. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to scientific data, the level of antibodies begins to decline after about a year. «Each vaccine has its effectiveness. If it turned out to be zero, scientists say that revaccination can be done in six months. This issue is only being studied now, there are isolated studies and recommendations. We will make an official decision on revaccination in the fall, when we come to a common opinion,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that he intends to get the third dose of the vaccine himself. After the minister fell ill, he declared that he had no antibodies, although he was the first vaccinated in the republic.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis, who received negative antibody test results, wondered about the effectiveness of the vaccination. «There is cellular and humoral immunity. We have no means for cellular immunity tests. We determine the level of humoral one only,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev explained.

Specialists from the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis stated earlier that they did not recommend taking antibodies tests.
link: https://24.kg/english/204213/
views: 73
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 207.8 million people globally
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
4,987 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 686 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
341 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,668 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 207.1 million people globally
5,213 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 770 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total
Quarantine measures toughened in capital of Kazakhstan due to COVID-19
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
17 August, Tuesday
13:24
COVID-19: Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about revaccination COVID-19: Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about rev...
13:11
Five cars burn down in fire at car repair shop in Jalal-Abad
12:57
Kumtor case: Kyrgyzaltyn responds to claims by Сenterra Gold and StoneX
12:23
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 207.8 million people globally
12:13
13-year-old schoolgirl detained in Alai for thefts