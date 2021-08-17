COVID-19: Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about revaccination

Revaccination against coronavirus is possible 8-12 months after getting vaccinated. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to scientific data, the level of antibodies begins to decline after about a year. «Each vaccine has its effectiveness. If it turned out to be zero, scientists say that revaccination can be done in six months. This issue is only being studied now, there are isolated studies and recommendations. We will make an official decision on revaccination in the fall, when we come to a common opinion,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that he intends to get the third dose of the vaccine himself. After the minister fell ill, he declared that he had no antibodies, although he was the first vaccinated in the republic.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis, who received negative antibody test results, wondered about the effectiveness of the vaccination. «There is cellular and humoral immunity. We have no means for cellular immunity tests. We determine the level of humoral one only,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev explained.

Specialists from the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis stated earlier that they did not recommend taking antibodies tests.