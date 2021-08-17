11:04
USD 84.74
EUR 99.87
RUB 1.15
English

4,987 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 686 - in serious condition

At least 4,987 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 3,067 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,920, including 138 people are in an extremely serious condition, 548— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,218 people (63.4 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 16 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 561 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 202 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 59, in Osh region — 17, in Talas region —17, in Naryn region — 21, in Issyk-Kul region —91, in Jalal-Abad region — 82, in Batken region —69.

In total, 163,810 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/204176/
views: 44
Print
Related
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
341 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,668 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 207.1 million people globally
5,213 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 770 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total
Quarantine measures toughened in capital of Kazakhstan due to COVID-19
37 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
14,691 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,325 - in serious condition
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
17 August, Tuesday
10:53
4,987 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 686 - in serious condition 4,987 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 686...
10:48
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:43
341 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,668 in total
10:40
Mars Sariev tells how situation in Afghanistan can affect Kyrgyzstan
09:55
COVID-19: Russia increases number of flights to Kyrgyzstan
16 August, Monday
18:45
Sadyr Japarov invites Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to visit Kyrgyzstan
18:38
No Russophobia in Kyrgyzstan: Ruslan Kazakbaev talks with Sergei Lavrov
17:32
Situation in Afghanistan: Taliban seize weapons from civilians in Kabul
17:10
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected