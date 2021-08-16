Ex-Minister of Transport appointed head of State Insurance Organization

Former Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Abdralieva was appointed the head of the State Insurance Organization. Organization’s website reports.

On August 10, 2021, Gulmira Abdralieva was relieved of her post as the Minister of Transport and Communications in connection with appointment to another post. She had held the position for five months only.

The former head of the State Insurance Organization, Myrzabek Zhyparkulov, was appointed the Chief of Staff of the Bishkek City Hall in early August. But he wrote a letter of resignation today.

State Insurance Organization JSC was established by a government decree in 2015. Its sole founder is the State Property Management Fund. The State Insurance Organization carries out activities on compulsory and voluntary types of insurance on the basis of licenses issued by the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market.