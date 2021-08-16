Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall relieved of post

The Chief of Staff of the Bishkek City Hall, Myrzabek Zhyparkulov, has been relieved of his post. As the City Hall informed 24.kg news agency, the official wrote a letter of resignation.

Acting mayor of the capital Taalaibek Sarybashov appointed Myrzabek Zhyparkulov the Chief of Staff the Bishkek City Hall. He himself also held the post of mayor of Bishkek for a short time — for 10 days only.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev was appointed an Acting Mayor of the city on August 12. He will work until the election of a new mayor of the capital. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding order.