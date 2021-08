Mortality rate has grown by almost 12 percent in Kyrgyzstan over the past six months. The National Statistical Committee of the country provided such data.

In the first six months of 2021, the mortality rate reportedly increased by 11.8 percent compared to the same period last year. At least 16,113 deaths were registered in 2020 for the same period. The figure reached 18,013 this year.

The National Statistical Committee notes that mortality rate has grown in all regions of the country.