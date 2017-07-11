09:57
18 pregnant and women in labor died in Kyrgyzstan in 5 months

For 5 months of 2017 in Kyrgyzstan, 18 women died — pregnant, in labor and the postpartum period. Such data was presented in the Ministry of Health.

According to it, the maternal mortality rate was 30 per 100,000 live births (24 women died during the same period in 2016 the figure was 39.2).

The highest rate and increase in maternal mortality was recorded in Osh (77.7%) and Jalal-Abad oblast (55.3%).

The analysis showed that two women of the total number of deceased were migrants. For example, one arrived in the Suzak district from Russia five days before her death. The second one also came from the Russian Federation to the Kara-Suu district.

In the structure of the causes of maternal mortality, extragenital diseases are on the first place (7 cases, or 38.9% of the total number) and sepsis (6 cases).
