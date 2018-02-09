Main cause of death in Kyrgyzstan – blood circulatory system diseases

The mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan in 2017 decreased from 5.5 percent to 5.3 percent per thousand people. This was announced today at the board meeting of the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, the main cause of death is blood circulatory system diseases (51.9 percent), followed by neoplasms (11.6 percent).

External causes (injuries in traffic accidents and other cases) take the third place (8.6 percent). 6.3% of the dead in 2017 had digestive problems, 5.6% — suffered from respiratory system diseases.