Community-acquired pneumonia mortality rate grows 2.3 times in Kyrgyzstan

Compared to January-October 2019, the number of deaths from community-acquired pneumonia increased 2.5 times. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

According to operational data from the Ministry of Health, 30,000 cases of pneumonia were registered in January-October 2020. There were 26,000 cases for the same period last year.

The largest increase in the incidence of pneumonia was registered in Issyk-Kul region — 1.9 times, Chui region — 1.3 times, Bishkek — 24 percent.

In January-September 2020, diseases of the circulatory system accounted for more than half (52 percent) of the total number of deaths, neoplasms — for 11 percent, respiratory diseases — for 7 percent.

At least 505 people died from pneumonia in January-October 2019, which reached 33 percent in the total number of deaths from respiratory diseases. In January-October 2020, their number reached 1,189 people, or 53 percent.

In January-October 2019, there were 9 deaths from pneumonia per 100,000 people, while in January-October 2020 there were 22, or 2.3 times more.

The largest excess of the average republican death rate from pneumonia was registered in Chui and Naryn regions, Bishkek, mortality from coronavirus infection (COVID-19) — in Bishkek and Osh cities and Naryn region.