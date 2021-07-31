Uzbekistanis turn to Sadyr Japarov: Your border guards discredit Kyrgyzstan

The citizens of Uzbekistan posted an open appeal to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on social media. They claim illegal checks at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border and extortions by the border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to them, citizens of Uzbekistan pass through Dostuk checkpoint and Osh airport on their way to Kazakhstan.

They call what is happening a shame for Kyrgyzstan and ask Sadyr Japarov to resolve the issue.

«Your servicemen take 50,000 soums per person (approximately 300-350 soms) and only then let people cross the border. If you do not pay this money, they will not let you through. They say that we provide fake certificates of the absence of coronavirus, or, under various pretexts, return us back. People are forced to give money. Those who do not want to pay are kept, and people are late, for example, for their flight,» an Uzbek citizen said in a video message.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security is not yet available for comment.