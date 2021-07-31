Three women from Uzbekistan detained when trying to illegally enter Kyrgyzstan

Three women from Uzbekistan were detained for attempt to illegally cross the state border at Kadamdzhai checkpoint. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, they tried to enter Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan without presenting a certificate of a negative PCR test. Employees of the Sanitary and Quarantine Service of the Ministry of Health did not allow them to enter. The women behaved aggressively, did not obey the demands of both the border guards and the police, provoked a scandal and a brawl at the checkpoint.

Attempts by citizens of neighboring states to cross the state border with fake certificates of negative results of PCR tests and certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 have become more frequent recently.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security warns that such attempts will continue to be severely suppressed, up to bringing the violators to responsibility.