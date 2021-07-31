Ulukbek Maripov inspects construction of Chyngyz-Ordo complex

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, as part of his working trip to Talas region, got acquainted with construction of Chyngyz-Ordo historical and cultural complex in Sheker village. Press service of the Government reported.

The head of the Cabinet noted the importance of the project and instructed to carry out construction work in accordance with the approved project. To date, an arch and outdoor lighting poles have been installed on the territory of the complex. Parking lots and steles are under construction, concrete work has been completed, as well as facing Zher-Ene facility with granite slabs.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the issue of allocating the remaining amount next year to continue construction.

It was decided to build a memorial complex in the ancestral village of Chingiz Aitmatov in the year of the celebration of the anniversary of the great writer.