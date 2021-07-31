Wheat prices grow by 40 percent for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan

Wheat prices reached 29.15 soms on average in the republic in July 2021, having increased by 8.2 soms, or 39.3 percent compared to July last year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The highest retail prices for wheat for this period were registered in Bishkek (31.46 soms), Toktogul (30.96 soms), Isfana (30.73 soms) and Uzgen (30 soms). The minimum prices for wheat were registered in Chaek village (18 soms), in Karakol (20.87 soms) and Kara-Suu (23.59 soms) cities.

In July, compared to June, retail prices for wheat in the republic increased by 3.4 soms, or 13.1 percent. The largest increase in wheat prices compared to the previous month was reported in Toktogul (by 47.1 percent) and Naryn (by 43 percent).