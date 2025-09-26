Farmers in Kyrgyzstan urged to plant winter wheat

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan strongly recommends and urges agribusinesses (farmers) to plant winter wheat.

It is reported that winter wheat is a reliable way to make labor more efficient and ensure abundant and stable harvests.

«Winter wheat yields 20-30 percent more than spring wheat. Higher yields mean higher profits. The demand for high-quality grain will always be high. Wheat sown in the fall begins its vegetative growth earlier than spring wheat and ripens earlier. This creates the opportunity to get a second harvest or free up the field ahead of schedule. The second harvest boosts the income of agribusinesses.

In the fall, the soil retains more moisture than in the spring, which aids seed germination and deeper root growth. Winter crops also benefit from autumn rainfall and warmth, which help accumulate nutrients, positively impacting their growth and development. Additionally, there are fewer weeds in the fall, making weed control easier,» the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized.

The ministry added that fall planting allows for the timely completion of other important spring tasks and reduces the burden on agricultural work.