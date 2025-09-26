14:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.69
RUB 1.04
English

Farmers in Kyrgyzstan urged to plant winter wheat

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan strongly recommends and urges agribusinesses (farmers) to plant winter wheat.

It is reported that winter wheat is a reliable way to make labor more efficient and ensure abundant and stable harvests.

«Winter wheat yields 20-30 percent more than spring wheat. Higher yields mean higher profits. The demand for high-quality grain will always be high. Wheat sown in the fall begins its vegetative growth earlier than spring wheat and ripens earlier. This creates the opportunity to get a second harvest or free up the field ahead of schedule. The second harvest boosts the income of agribusinesses.

In the fall, the soil retains more moisture than in the spring, which aids seed germination and deeper root growth. Winter crops also benefit from autumn rainfall and warmth, which help accumulate nutrients, positively impacting their growth and development. Additionally, there are fewer weeds in the fall, making weed control easier,» the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized.

The ministry added that fall planting allows for the timely completion of other important spring tasks and reduces the burden on agricultural work.
link: https://24.kg/english/345030/
views: 198
Print
Related
Soil moisture conservation technologies tested in Sokuluk district
Vegetable Seed Production Center opened in Kyrgyzstan
Winter onions to be grown in Kara-Suu district
Smart agriculture project to be launched in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyz farmers advised on winter wheat varieties to plant
Kyrgyzstan harvests record tomato crop
Talas bean variety Nirvana exported to over 30 countries
Agriculture Ministry proposes using low-yield land for horticulture development
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
Kyrgyzstan increases crop production
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
26 September, Friday
14:17
FIFA unveils official mascots for 2026 World Cup FIFA unveils official mascots for 2026 World Cup
14:03
Kyrgyzstan’s CEC appoints operator to service automated election systems
13:56
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for assigning PINs: New code introduced for foreigners
13:41
Large batch of potent medications found at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
13:32
Cabinet of Ministers takes over taxes, customs and alcohol control