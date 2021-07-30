15:43
Ulukbek Maripov inspects condition of roads in Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, as part of his working trip to Talas region, got acquainted with the progress of reconstruction of Bishkek — Osh road and checked the state of Suusamyr — Talas — Taraz road at Otmok pass. Press service of the government reported.

Construction work is underway on Bishkek — Osh road section, including milling of the old roadbed and laying of the first layer of asphalt on the section from 132.5 to 133 km.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that it is necessary to speed up the progress of road works. The Ministry of Transport and Communications was instructed to take control over the completion of road works with high quality and on time. In order to prevent traffic accidents, the relevant state bodies have been instructed to ensure road safety.

It should be noted that two-layer asphalt concrete pavement is laid on Bishkek — Osh road from the 132nd to the 141st kilometer under the item «Capital investments» and is financed from the budget.

The head of the Cabinet also got acquainted with the state of Suusamyr — Talas — Taraz road at Otmok pass. There is a need for repairs now, including patching. Considering the strategic importance of the road, Ulukbek Maripov promised to resolve the financing issue.
