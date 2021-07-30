U.S. Bankruptcy Court has rejected an attempt by the Kyrgyz government to bar Sullivan & Cromwell law firm from representing Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company in a Chapter 11 litigation in New York city. Public Relations Associate at Finsbury Glover Hering consulting company reported.

According to her, judge Lisa Beckerman confirmed that there is no conflict of interest that prevents Sullivan & Cromwell from representing the interests of Kumtor Gold Company. This is due to the fact that the Kumtor Gold Company does not currently control or operate the Kumtor mine. Instead, the government of Kyrgyzstan is managing the mine and doing business on behalf of Kumtor Gold Company.

«The decision of the Kyrgyz court to prohibit Sullivan & Cromwell from representing Kumtor Gold Company, adopted at the beginning of the month, was another step by the Kyrgyz government to divert attention from its own illegal actions to seize the Kumtor mine,» Liza Beckerman commented on the situation.

In early June, Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company commenced a filing in the Southern District of New York under Chapter 11 of the federal U.S. Bankruptcy Code.