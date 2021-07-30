10:58
958 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 161,973 in total

At least 958 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 574 people got infected in Bishkek, 6 — in Osh city, 128 — in Chui region, 26 — in Osh region, 13 — in Talas region, 24 — in Naryn region, 52 — Issyk-Kul region, 78 — in Jalal-Abad region and 57 — in Batken region.

In total, 161,973 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/202647/
