USAID provides $1 million in medical equipment to Kyrgyzstan

USAID provided more than $1 million in medical equipment for the fight against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The organization reportedly handed over medical equipment to five hospitals and three family medicine centers in Bishkek, Chui and Osh regions. Oxygen concentrators, mobile x-ray machines, freezers and other equipment have already been installed and are used to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients in key «red zones.» The total value of the equipment is approximately $1.1 million.

In total, the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital, the National Hospital, Bishkek City Hospital #1, Chui Regional Hospital, Osh City Clinical Hospital, the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, and three family medicine centers received almost 500 pieces of equipment and accompanying spare parts. The equipment included laryngoscopes, mobile digital x-ray machines, ultra-low temperature freezers, high-volume oxygen concentrators, autoclaves, centrifuges, and other critical equipment.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kyrgyz Republic in March 2020, USAID has provided more than $4 million in COVID-19-related support.
