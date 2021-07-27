13:44
Inflation reaches 15 percent as of mid-July in Kyrgyzstan

As of July 16, inflation reached 15 percent in annual terms (from July 2021 to July 2020). The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The growth of consumer prices in Kyrgyzstan is exceeding expectations. This is mainly due to the global rise in food prices.

«The observed increase in prices for food products on world markets and their limited supply in producing countries determine the risk of continued growth in consumer prices in the republic in the second half of 2021,» the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic predicts.
