Man kills wife, attempts to commit suicide in Ak-Zhar village

Man killed his wife and attempted to commit suicide in Ak-Zhar village, Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reports.

The police reportedly received a message about a knife wound in Ak-Zhar village on June 26 at about 7.30.

Having arrived at the scene, the investigation team found the body of a woman with signs of violent death (stab wounds). The victim is 35 years old.

A man with knife wounds, 38, was also found there. He was taken to the hospital.

The fact was registered under article 130 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun. The necessary examinations have been commissioned. According to preliminary data, the husband attacked his wife with a knife, killed her and tried to commit suicide.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.