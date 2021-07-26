Bill on status of deputy to be considered at parliamentary hearings

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament holds parliamentary hearings to discuss draft constitutional laws on regulations of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, on status of a deputy of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic and on the procedure for covering the activities of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic by the state mass media.

The deputy corps will be reduced to 90 people and formed according to the majority-proportional system: 55 people’s deputies will be elected from party lists and 35 — from single-mandate constituencies.

A provision is proposed, according to which a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic over 25 can be a deputy of the Parliament.

The draft constitutional law provides for alignment with the provisions of the Constitution, according to which the term of office of a deputy of the Parliament may be terminated in case of an early withdrawal of the deputy’s mandate and absence of a deputy at one session for 10 consecutive days without a good reason.