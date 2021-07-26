Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence

Peak incidence of the third wave of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia has been passed in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the decline in the incidence will continue further.

Less than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 are registered in the republic for the second day in a row.

«We are in a hurry to get people vaccinated, we want the children to return to schools in the traditional mode in September. We come up with new stimulating methods. For example, those vaccinated will receive a bonus of 10 gigabytes of Internet. We negotiate with cafes and restaurants over providing discounts to vaccinated visitors. Catering outlets agree to such measures. After all, they also want to work as usual,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Regarding the long-term forecast, the head of the Ministry of Health noted that everything would depend on the rate of vaccination. «If we vaccinate everyone, then this year will pass without the fourth wave,» he added.