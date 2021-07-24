Organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek

Criminal police officers detained suspects in organizing FINIKO pyramid scheme. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

According to the investigation, the pyramid scheme was created back in 2020, and until recently it successfully operated, deceiving citizens in the office of one of the firms located in Bishkek on Turusbekov Street.

One of the victims reported that she gave the scammers $ 46,000. They promised her to increase this amount, but began to hide from her.

The suspects have been detained. They are 36 years old. The police received four more statements from the victims against them. The court took both of them into custody for two months.