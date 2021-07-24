15:30
USD 84.26
EUR 99.21
RUB 1.14
English

Organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek

Criminal police officers detained suspects in organizing FINIKO pyramid scheme. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

According to the investigation, the pyramid scheme was created back in 2020, and until recently it successfully operated, deceiving citizens in the office of one of the firms located in Bishkek on Turusbekov Street.

One of the victims reported that she gave the scammers $ 46,000. They promised her to increase this amount, but began to hide from her.

The suspects have been detained. They are 36 years old. The police received four more statements from the victims against them. The court took both of them into custody for two months.
link: https://24.kg/english/202024/
views: 114
Print
Related
906 facts of pyramid schemes revealed in Kyrgyzstan for six months
At least 1,300 Kyrgyzstanis become victims of pyramid scheme
Fact of pyramid scheme revealed in Bishkek
Founder of one of largest pyramid schemes Sergei Mavrodi passes away
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek
24 July, Saturday
15:06
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his b...
15:00
Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region
14:32
Organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek
13:49
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
13:26
Riots in Bishkek: Another charge brought against Almazbek Atambayev