Law on visa-free regime amended in Kyrgyzstan

Law on introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of some states for up to 60 days has been amended in Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reports.

It is specified that the President Sadyr Japarov signed the document. It was adopted in order to comprehensively intensify bilateral relations with a number of countries and to help stimulate the development of tourism.

The law establishes a list of states for which a visa-free regime is introduced for a period of up to 60 days. It has been supplemented with nine new countries (Albania, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Israel, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Thailand, Mexico).

In addition, the law is supplemented by a rule according to which, in order to ensure national security and protect the health of citizens, the Cabinet of Ministers has the right to fully or partially suspend the visa-free entry into the republic upon the agreed proposal of the authorized state bodies in charge of national security, health care and foreign affairs. The law comes into force upon expiration of 15 days from the date of its official publication.