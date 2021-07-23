10:16
USD 84.38
EUR 99.54
RUB 1.15
English

Law on visa-free regime amended in Kyrgyzstan

Law on introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of some states for up to 60 days has been amended in Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reports.

It is specified that the President Sadyr Japarov signed the document. It was adopted in order to comprehensively intensify bilateral relations with a number of countries and to help stimulate the development of tourism.

The law establishes a list of states for which a visa-free regime is introduced for a period of up to 60 days. It has been supplemented with nine new countries (Albania, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Israel, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Thailand, Mexico).

In addition, the law is supplemented by a rule according to which, in order to ensure national security and protect the health of citizens, the Cabinet of Ministers has the right to fully or partially suspend the visa-free entry into the republic upon the agreed proposal of the authorized state bodies in charge of national security, health care and foreign affairs. The law comes into force upon expiration of 15 days from the date of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/201887/
views: 39
Print
Related
Visa-free regime with 52 countries: Only one informs about reciprocal decision
MP proposes visa-free entry for holders of Schengen and U.S visas
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan offers to extend stay of foreigners without visa
Kyrgyzstan to extend visa-free regime with some countries until 2030
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime with 10 more countries
Kyrgyzstan and Serbia to have visa-free regime from November 8
Parliament deputy offers to introduce visa-free regime for tourists from China
Kyrgyzstan takes 11th place among former USSR countries in visa-free travel
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime with Serbia and Chile
Parliament approves visa-free regime with Serbia and Chile
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek
23 July, Friday
10:06
Law on visa-free regime amended in Kyrgyzstan Law on visa-free regime amended in Kyrgyzstan
09:53
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts new criminal legislation in three readings
09:44
Young Bishkek residents take 1st place at International Festival in Turkey
09:33
Flag of Kyrgyzstan made of painted stones restored in Boom gorge
09:22
Bill on special status of Batken region adopted in three readings
22 July, Thursday
18:32
Bill on elections of President, deputies of Parliament adopted in first reading
18:25
Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
18:16
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory
18:03
New Plenipotentiary Representatives of President in regions appointed
17:51
Deputy head of Sokuluk Internal Affairs Department arrested for extortion