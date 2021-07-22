Bill on elections of President, deputies of Parliament adopted in first reading

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the draft law on elections of the President and deputies of the Parliament today in the first reading.

At least 99 deputies voted for, 7 — against.

During discussion of the document, some MPs proposed to finalize the initiatives. According to them, the draft law needs improvement, there are many flaws.

However, it became known at the meeting that the deputies, who yesterday met with Sadyr Japarov, promised the president to vote for the bill. He convincingly asked them about it.