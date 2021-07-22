Results of Sadyr Japarov’ meeting with deputies announced

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the deputies of the Parliament the day before. Presidential press service reported.

They exchanged views on the current social, economic and political issues, as well as current bills under consideration by the Parliament.

The head of state noted the important role of the Parliament in the political and public life of the country.

He stressed the need to focus all efforts on building an effective system of public administration.

Sadyr Japarov drew attention to the importance of strengthening citizens' confidence in the institutions of state power and the principles of the rule of law.

The President noted that the Parliament, along with all branches of government, should carry out consolidated work to quickly resolve various social and economic issues, caused, among other things, by the coronavirus pandemic.