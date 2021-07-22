Kyrgyzstan to expand list of professions requiring compulsory vaccination

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan was instructed, within three days, to make proposals for adding new categories of employed citizens to the list of works, the performance of which is associated with a high risk of contracting infectious diseases and requires mandatory preventive vaccination. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the Republican Operational Headquarters, where the current epidemiological situation in the country and the progress of the vaccination campaign were discussed.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova said that vaccination is a voluntary step in favor of protecting health from coronavirus infection and noted the need to increase vaccination coverage of the population.

The unified register of vaccinated against COVID-19 has been introduced to generate accurate statistical data. The Ministry of Health and Social Development was instructed to ensure smooth functioning of the information system; the heads of state bodies, the plenipotentiary representatives of the President in the regions, the mayors of Bishkek and Osh were instructed to organize work to enter data into the database of vaccinated citizens and accelerate the course of mass vaccination of the population in the entrusted territories.